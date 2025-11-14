Eurozone Q3 GDP growth confirms at 0.2% QoQ, as expected

Eurozone Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at 0.2% on a quarterly basis, similar to preliminary estimates, Eurostat reported.

On an annualized basis, the GDP growth remained higher at 1.4%, compared to the estimates and the flash reading of 1.3%.

Market reaction

EUR/USD faces slight selling pressure after the release of the Eurozone Q3 GDP data, and drops to near 1.1620 during the press time.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.21% 0.12% 0.03% 0.07% -0.41% -0.08% EUR -0.12% 0.09% -0.02% -0.08% -0.04% -0.53% -0.19% GBP -0.21% -0.09% -0.10% -0.18% -0.13% -0.63% -0.29% JPY -0.12% 0.02% 0.10% -0.05% -0.02% -0.52% -0.17% CAD -0.03% 0.08% 0.18% 0.05% 0.03% -0.44% -0.10% AUD -0.07% 0.04% 0.13% 0.02% -0.03% -0.49% -0.15% NZD 0.41% 0.53% 0.63% 0.52% 0.44% 0.49% 0.34% CHF 0.08% 0.19% 0.29% 0.17% 0.10% 0.15% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published at 07:30 GMT as a preview of the Eurozone Q3 GDP data.

The Eurozone Q3 GDP Overview

Eurostat is set to release preliminary Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), seasonally adjusted data, for the Eurozone at 10:00 GMT on Friday.

The flash Eurozone GDP is expected to hold steady at 0.2% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth in the third quarter, while annual growth is projected to stay at 1.3% growth for the same period.

How could the Eurozone Q3 GDP affect EUR/USD?

The EUR/USD pair is expected to continue its winning streak that began on November 5, following the release of Eurozone Q3 GDP data. The Euro (EUR) receives support against its peers as traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to remain cautious regarding its monetary policy outlook. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, supported by stable economic performance and inflation near target. Traders will also likely observe the preliminary Employment Change data for the third quarter.

The EUR/USD pair also gains support as the US Dollar (USD) stays subdued amid uncertainty over delayed US economic data following the prolonged government impasse. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned that some October data may “never materialize” because several agencies were unable to collect information during the shutdown.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1650 at the time of writing. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests an ongoing bullish bias as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 mark. The pair may explore the resistance region around the seven-week high of 1.1778, reached on October 1. On the downside, the immediate resistance appears at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.1623, followed by the confluence support area around the psychological level of 1.1600 and the nine-day EMA at 1.1590.