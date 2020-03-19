WH considering idea of buying 25 and 50-year bonds to finance $1.3 trillion stimulus – Bloomberg

The White House is considering the option of buying 25- and 50-year bonds to finance the $1.3 trillion stimulus package to counter the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, Bloomberg reporter Saleha Mohsin said on Thursday.

Market reaction

Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above the 1.2% mark with the initial reaction, it struggled to extend its rebound and was last seen down 5.45% on the day at 1.128%. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which touched its highest level since January of 2017 at 102.35, edged lower but was still up more than 1% at 102.05.