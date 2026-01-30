WH Advisor Hassett: President Trump made a great choice

White House advisor Kevin Hassett said that he is not disappointed about being passed over for the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman position and that US President Donald Trump made "a great choice" nominating Kevin Warsh. He also claimed that legal issues with the Fed should be resolved quickly, in an interview for CNBC on Friday.

Key quotes

Not disappointed about being passed over for Fed chair.



Warsh can speak to what president wants from monetary policy.



A confident can have high growth with low inflation.



PPI inflation data is different than consumer inflation data.



Inflation is not far from its target, fed made mistake not cutting rates this week.



Legal issues with fed should be resolved quickly.



Trump white house wants Warsh confirmed quickly.



Market interest rates should go down because of lower deficits.



Trump government is being 'super fiscally responsible'.



Warsh can speak for himself on monetary policy.



There are a lot of good reasons to want a strong dollar.”

(This story was corrected on January 30 at 16:26 GMT to correct a mispelling of Kevin Hassett's surname in the headline.)