White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow is on the wires now, via Reuters, delivering some trade-positive comments and popping the risk sentiment up across Asia.

Key Quotes:

"We're getting close" to trade deal with China.

'The mood music is pretty good,' talks with China have been very constructive.

Working on a second term tax cut package, geared to improve middle-income families.

Fed policy heading in right direction.

The trade optimistic headlines pushed the USD/JPY pair about 10 pips higher to 108.50 while the Aussie remained little changed near 0.6790 region.