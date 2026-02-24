Japanese Yen drops nearly 1% after PM Takaichi raises rate hike concerns

USD/JPY rises nearly 1%, trading around 156.20 during the European hours on Tuesday. The pair climbs as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens sharply after the Mainichi Shimbun reported that Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi expressed concerns about further interest rate hikes during her February 16 meeting with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda.

According to the report, Takaichi’s opposition to additional near-term tightening could complicate the BoJ’s policy timeline, as coordination with the strengthened administration becomes more sensitive. In contrast, Ueda stated that the discussion broadly covered economic and financial developments, adding that the Prime Minister made no specific monetary policy requests.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Tuesday that the government will carefully review details of the US Supreme Court’s tariff ruling. She added that Japan will steadily implement its US-bound investment package, while noting that US tariffs on automobiles remain in place.

The USD/JPY pair also appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. However, the Greenback’s upside could be restrained as foreign investors shy away from US assets amid escalating trade uncertainty. Traders will focus on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

The Wall Street Journal reported US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering fresh national security tariffs on multiple industries after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated several of his second-term levies. The proposed measures would be implemented under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and remain separate from the 15% global tariff announced on Saturday.