WH adviser Kudlow: Trump not bluffing on using executive authority to provide coronavirus relief

"People should not believe US President Donald Trump is bluffing on using his executive authority to provide coronavirus relief," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business on Friday.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted out that he instructed his staff to work on an executive order "with respect to the payroll tax cut, eviction protections, unemployment extensions and student loan repayment options."

Market reaction

Investors remain cautious after these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 3,343.