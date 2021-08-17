Watch Live: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari Speaks

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is speaking at a Town Hall Event.

Watch Live

Key comments

Sees inflation transitory.

Even with a strong July jobs report, still 6-8 mln Americans not working who would have been had pandemic not happened.

Still see a lot of slack in the labour market.

I believe these will be short-lived high inflation readings.

monitoring data closely to see if high inflation readings will be temporary or not.

The base case scenario is people do want to work, will return to the labour market.

Govt borrowing at low interest rates to fund long-term investments doesn't give me concern.

Too much debt for the economy would lead to inflation, but that should show up in rate that govt borrows at, and don't see that now.

Fed would raise rates to fight inflation if needed.

Delta variant is a risk.

Have delayed return to work for minneapolis fed staff.

Delta effects could lead to a more sluggish recovery.

Market implications

As per the article above, Kashkari is bucking the trend of other hawkish Fed members but is unlikely to shift the expectation in the market of a move to tapering from the Fed later this year.