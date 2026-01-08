TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Banxico minutes: Board turns cautious on future rate moves

Banxico minutes: Board turns cautious on future rate moves
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Mexican central bank also known as Banxico, revealed the December meeting minutes on Thursday, and cautioned that they will adopt a gradual approach on future monetary policy decisions.

In December, Banxico cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 7% on a 4 to 1 vote split as the Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted to hold rates unchanged at 7.25%, arguing that inflation convergence towards the 3% plus or minus 1% remains uncertain, and noted that core inflation trend is still rising.

The board’s majority justified its decision based on a strong Peso, a weak economy and the recent progress on inflation. However, it turned cautious due to new taxes and tariff increases on imports into Mexico, exerting upwards pressure on prices.

Mexico imposed 50% tariffs on Chinese and other Asian countries, with which it does not have a trade agreement, aimed at boosting local industry, while also complying with US President Donald Trump demands to fortify the relations of the three north American countries.

Despite this, governors see the inflationary effects as temporary, but some flagged caution is required in case the effects put longer-term pressure on prices.

Regarding the economy, the minutes cited that economic activity remained weak in Q4 2025, and that GDP contracted -0.29% QoQ in Q3 2025.

Banxico FAQs

The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.

The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.

Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to multi-week lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD deflates to multi-week lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD is down for the third straight day on Thursday, coming under extra downside pressure and approaching its transitory 55-day SMA around 1.1640 amid tge persistent recovery in the Greenback. Moving forward, market participants should remain prudent ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP figures.

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD remains under unabated selling pressure on Thursday, slipping to fresh three-day lows around 1.3415 in response to further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the Greenback ahead of Friday’s key NFP data.

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold now manages to regain some balance, fading its earlier pullback to the proximity of the $4,400 region per troy ounce and reshifting its attention to the $4,450 zone on Thursday. The yellow metal’s move lower comes in response to a better tone in the Greenback and the generalised recovery in US Treasury yields.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple (XRP) is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers