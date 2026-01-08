Earlier, on a CNBC interview, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Federal Reserve should continue to cut rates.

Last year, the Fed embarked on a 75-basis points rate cut run, though in December, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that they — the Fed could pause its easing cycle. So, fay, money markets had priced in two 25 basis points of rate cuts for 2026, which would leave the Fed funds rate near the 3 to 3.25%.

The Federal Reserve next meeting would be on January 27-28, which shows a minimal chance for a rate cut. It should be said that some Fed officials had stressed that the central bank might pause its easing cycle, adding that the rates are closer to its neutral rate level.

Bessent said that lowering rates is “the only ingredient missing for even stronger economic growth. Which is why the Fed should not delay”