TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FX Today: Focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls

FX Today: Focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) posted decent gains, enough to maintain its optimism unchanged so far this year. Meanwhile, market participants remained cautious ahead of the release of the critical US labour market report at the end of the week.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, January 9:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) built on recent gains and surpassed its key 200-day SMA, flirting at the samet time with the 99.00 level, or multi-week tops. The Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage seconded in relevance by the flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment print and speeches by the Fed’s Kashkari and Barkin.

EUR/USD further extended its bearish leg, this time putting its interim 55-day SMA near 1.1640 to the test. Balance of Trade and Industrial Production in Germany will wrap up the euro calendar along with Retail Sales in the broader Euroland and the speech by the ECB’s Lane.

GBP/USD remained well on the back foot, retreating for the third day in a row and revisiting the 1.3420-1.3415 band. Next on tap across the Channel will be the release of the BRC Retail Sales Monitor on January 13.

USD/JPY rose modestly, briefly surpassing the 157.00 barrier while extending its positive streak for the third day in a row. Household Spending data are due followed by the preliminary readings of the Coincident and Leading Economic indexes.

AUD/USD succumbed to the continuation of Wednesday’s selling pressure, easing to three-day lows and breaching below the 0.6700 support. Household Spending figures will be released in Oz on January 12.

Prices of the American benchmark WTI gave signs of life after two straight days of losses, clocking marked gains near the $58.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to closely follow developments around Venezuela’s oil.

Gold prices added to Wednesday’s retracement, hitting three-day troughs and challenging the $4,400 mark per troy ounce amid the firmer US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields and speculation surrounding the annual Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing. Silver prices sold off, deflating to three-day lows after revisiting the $74.50 region per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD now loses further momentum and recedes to multi-week lows near 1.1650 on Thursday. The pair’s extra retracement comes on the back of the persistent bid tone in the US Dollar as investors continue to gear up for the release of the December NFP figures on Friday.

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD remains under unabated selling pressure on Thursday, slipping to fresh three-day lows around 1.3415 in response to further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the Greenback ahead of Friday’s key NFP data.

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold now manages to regain some balance, fading its earlier pullback to the proximity of the $4,400 region per troy ounce and reshifting its attention to the $4,450 zone on Thursday. The yellow metal’s move lower comes in response to a better tone in the Greenback and the generalised recovery in US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin struggles with selling pressure as institutional investor sentiment deteriorates. Ethereum hangs onto the 50-day EMA lifeline amid growing overhead risks and the resumption of ETF outflows.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers