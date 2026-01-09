The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating in a narrow range and trading around the 1.3435 region during the Asian session on Friday, just above the weekly low retested the previous day. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the highly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later today, before placing fresh directional bets.

The crucial US employment details would provide more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and drive the GBP/USD pair. Heading into the key data risk, rising bets for further policy easing by the Fed, along with a stable performance around the equity markets, keep a lid on the recent USD move higher to a one-month peak and act as a tailwind for the currency pair.

Moreover, the Bank of England's (BoE) less dovish message, suggesting that interest rates are getting closer to neutral, might continue to act as a tailwind for the British Pound (GBP) and further help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the pair's retracement slide from the 1.3565-1.3570 region, or the highest level since September 18, touched during the first of this week.

At current levels, spot prices remain on track to end the week on a flattish note. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and backs the case for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Even from a technical perspective, a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.3400 round-figure mark is needed to back the case for any further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair, warranting some caution for aggressive bears.