Wall Street ends a touch higher, balancing a 25-50 basis point Fed cut scenario

- The DJIA, rose 17.7 points, or 0.1%, at 27,171.9.
- The S&P 500 index advanced 8.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,985.03.
- The Nasdaq gained 57.65 points, or 0.7%, to close at 8,204.14.
It was a relatively subdued day in global markets on Monday, with scarce data flow and as the market awaits the outcome of next week's Federal Open Market Committee's meting while the Fed enters its communications blackout.
On a week where a third of the Dow Jones Industrial Average components are set to report earnings, the DJIA, rose 17.7 points, or 0.1%, at 27,171.9 while U.S. stock-market indexes closed higher on Monday. The S&P 500 index advanced 8.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,985.03, supported largely by gains in the information-technology sector (up 1.2%) while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.71% gained 57.65 points, or 0.7%, to close at 8,204.14. The recover follows a set back on Friday following Bullard's less dovish comments who advocated for only a 25 basis cut from the Federal Reserve this month.
US data
The June Chicago National Activity index fell short of expectations at -0.02. This was the seventh consecutive month that the index has suggested the economy has been operating below potential. Forty out of 85 indicators made positive contributions. All eyes will now be on US Gross Domestic Produce this week.
We expect GDP to advance a near-trend 2.0% q/q saar in Q2, down from a strong 3.1% print in Q1. Unlike the prior quarter, we expect consumer spending to be a key engine of growth, rebounding to about 4% after a wobbly start to the year. Business investment, however, continued to slow due to heightened uncertainty while inventories and net exports were likely a drag on growth,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
DJA levels
The DJIA index stays consolidated, printing a doji on the daily chart, albeit marking a higher low as it bases in the 27000s. On a break to the downside, below the 20-Day moving average at 26924, the 23.6% retracement of the 3rd June low to 12th July recently printed high falls in at 26706 which meets April 23rd and 1st May double-top highs. Then, the 23.6% retracement of the Dec 2018 to recent highs at 26056 come into play. The 38.2% Fibo at 25226, below the 200-day moving average, is a key target should the Fed be a let down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY remains in daily range below 108 following Kuroda comments
The USD/JPY pair is having a hard time finding direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways below the 108 mark.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.