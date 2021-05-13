Wall Street Close: Snaps three-day fall as bears recheck reflation risk

- All three Wall Street benchmarks closed positive for the first time in the week.
- Strong US Jobless Claims tamed US PPI woes, Fed comments, covid restriction updates in the US also favored bulls.
- DJI30 jumped over 400 points, S&P 500 gained +2.0% daily.
- US Retail Sales become the key amid inflation anxiety.
Thursday turned out to be the much-awaited good day for the US equity markets after Jobless Claims dropped to a 14-month low. Also favoring the market sentiment were comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the US CDC comments over mask mandate. In doing so, the bulls battle reflation woes backed by strong PPI figures ahead of the key US Retail Sales data.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on May 07 slipped beneath 490K forecast versus 473K previous readouts while testing the pre-pandemic low. On the other hand, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for April rose past 4.2% prior and 5.9% expected to 6.2% YoY.
Following the data, a slew of Fed policymakers rushed to highlight the jump in jobs report after last Friday’s NFP debacle. The US central bank members also signaled that “several more months of data” are required to confirm changes to the Fed’s policies.
It’s worth mentioning that growth stocks were a bit jittery and Tesla bears the burden of its seesaw on cryptocurrencies while prices of Home Depot gained.
Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 1.3% or 433.79 points to mark its first positive day of the week by closing around 34,021.45. Further, the S&P 500 added 49.46 points or 1.2% to end the day near 4,112.50 while the Nasdaq finished the day’s trading at 13,124.99, up 0.7% or 93.31 points.
Elsewhere, WTI dropped on Colonial Pipeline restart while gold recovered. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) eased amid downbeat Treasury yields.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on the US Retail Sales for April, expected 1.0% versus 9.7% prior, as well as the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May, forecast 90.4 compared to 89.3 previous readouts.
Although the consumer-centric figures are likely to remain firm, the Fed’s defense to easy money will be the key.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD failed to recover above 1.2100
The shared currency remains under selling pressure against its American rival, trading in the 1.2080 area. Market players waiting for more hints in the form of April Retail Sales.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD respects the 10-day EMA
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA
Yearn Finance Price Forecast: YFI eyes consolidation after quick surge
Yearn Finance price tagged the channel’s upper trend line yesterday, falling just short of $100,000 and 261.8% Fibonacci extension target at $102,900. The sharp reversal from the trend line marks a significant turning point for YFI that will shift price action to consolidation from the uptrend beginning at the April 25 low.
US markets lead the recovery as jobless claims decline
Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing.