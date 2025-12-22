Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP BoE's easing cycle weighs on currency

Pound Sterling jumps higher after UK revised Q3 GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major currency peers and jumps 0.45% to near 1.3440 on Monday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirms that the economy grew at a quarterly pace of 0.1%, in line with preliminary estimates. Read more...

GBP: BoE's easing cycle weighs on currency – HSBC

HSBC analyzes the implications of the Bank of England's (BoE) recent rate cut on the British pound (GBP). The report notes that the BoE's ongoing easing cycle may lead to the GBP underperforming against other currencies like the AUD and NZD, which are expected to see rate increases. Read more...