Wall Street Close: DJI30 drops from fresh record high, Nasdaq down 2.55%

- US equities fail to extend Friday’s upbeat performance to Monday.
- Need for more clues to defy reflation fears joined downbeat technology shares to back the bears.
- Citi downgrades Facebook, Alphabet amid doubts over online advertising growth, challenging valuation multiples.
- US FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for under 12-15 age group.
Wall Street benchmarks dropped, after an initially good start to the week, as optimism over the Fed’s easy money policies fizzled on Monday. While fears that slowing inflation may weigh on the technology shares that roared of late was the main catalyst, Citibank’s downgrade to Facebook and Alphabet also played their role to recall bears. Furthermore, cautious sentiment ahead of Wednesday’s key US inflation figures, to confirm no more tapering and rate-hike fears, also weigh on the market sentiment.
Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) declines 0.10% or 34.94 points after refreshing the record top with 35,091.56 earlier in the day. S&P 500 is the second in the losing line with 1.04%, or 44.17 points, the downside to 4,188.43. However, the winner, actually the biggest loser, is Nasdaq that slumps 2.55% or 350.38 points to 13,401.86.
Amid a lack of major data/events, US markets carried Friday’s upbeat performance to start Monday’s trading. However, doubts over whether a one-time drop in the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is enough to save the Fed from dailing back easy-money policies resurfaced afterward and weighed on the stocks. Also, chatters that weaker inflation will be a challenge for the technology shares add to the market pessimism then after.
The sentiment helped Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan to reiterate his push for tapering as the US government braces for further stimulus.
It’s worth mentioning that Citibank becomes the first among Bloomberg’s 43 analysts to downgrade Alphabet from Buy to Hold. The US investment banker also does the same for Facebook citing challenges to their main source of income, namely advertising.
Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes remain present in Asia but vaccine updates from the European Union (EU), Australia and the US, mainly concerning Pfizer-BioNTech shots, were upbeat.
Looking forward, Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April becomes the key reading but chatters from the Fed policymakers may direct markets before that.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, holds on to higher ground
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.2177 before retreating, as the greenback remains the weakest currency across the FX board. A scarce macroeconomic calendar kept major pairs within limited intraday ranges.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD 4-hour support is a hurdle for the bears
The price of gold is trading at $1,836.81 at the time of writing and is up on the day by some 0.30%. The bulls, however, are backing off on what could be profit-taking as the US dollar stabilises within a narrow range on Monday vs a basket of major currencies. DXY is flat and has stuck to a 90.0420/3390 window.
ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level.
UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout.