Wall Street Close: Bulls looking through the pain, seeing an economic recovery

US benchmarks ended higher on Tuesday with a rally in technology shares, despite the slew of poor corporate earnings in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns. Investors prefer to bet on the US economy emerging out of the crisis pertaining to a recovery in the population and the COVID-19 curve flattening.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 560 points, or 2.4%, at 23,950 and the S&P 500also ended higher with a 3.1% gain at 2,846. The Nasdaq Composite Index meanwhile, booked its fourth straight gain and rallied out of bear-market territory, adding around 4% to finish at 8,515. Amazon.com made a record high and lifted the index and we had strong gains in Tesla Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet.
The great lockdown
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the IMF’s April World Economic Outlook makes for sobering reading. "The global economy is forecast to contract 3% in 2020, much worse than the 0.1% decline in 2009 and a 6.3%pt downgrade since January. Their base assumption that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound is expected to see global growth rebound 5.8% in 2021. However, this would still leave a cumulative loss in global GDP over the next two years of around USD9trn."
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|23992
|Today Daily Change
|562.00
|Today Daily Change %
|2.40
|Today daily open
|23430
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21587.6
|Daily SMA50
|24849.52
|Daily SMA100
|26669.95
|Daily SMA200
|26759.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23728
|Previous Daily Low
|23090
|Previous Weekly High
|23998
|Previous Weekly Low
|21552
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23333.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23484.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24054
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24380
