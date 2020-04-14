Wall Street Close: Bulls looking through the pain, seeing an economic recovery

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 560 points, or 2.4%, at 23,950. 
  • S&P 500also ended higher with a 3.1% gain at 2,846.
  • The Nasdaq was adding around 4% to finish at 8,515.

US benchmarks ended higher on Tuesday with a rally in technology shares, despite the slew of poor corporate earnings in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns. Investors prefer to bet on the US economy emerging out of the crisis pertaining to a recovery in the population and the COVID-19 curve flattening. 

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 560 points, or 2.4%, at 23,950 and the S&P 500also ended higher with a 3.1% gain at 2,846. The Nasdaq Composite Index meanwhile, booked its fourth straight gain and rallied out of bear-market territory, adding around 4% to finish at 8,515. Amazon.com made a record high and lifted the index and we had strong gains in  Tesla Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet.

The great lockdown

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the IMF’s April World Economic Outlook makes for sobering reading. "The global economy is forecast to contract 3% in 2020, much worse than the 0.1% decline in 2009 and a 6.3%pt downgrade since January. Their base assumption that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound is expected to see global growth rebound 5.8% in 2021. However, this would still leave a cumulative loss in global GDP over the next two years of around USD9trn."

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 23992
Today Daily Change 562.00
Today Daily Change % 2.40
Today daily open 23430
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21587.6
Daily SMA50 24849.52
Daily SMA100 26669.95
Daily SMA200 26759.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23728
Previous Daily Low 23090
Previous Weekly High 23998
Previous Weekly Low 21552
Previous Monthly High 27086
Previous Monthly Low 18216
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23333.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23484.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 23104
Daily Pivot Point S2 22778
Daily Pivot Point S3 22466
Daily Pivot Point R1 23742
Daily Pivot Point R2 24054
Daily Pivot Point R3 24380

 

 

 

 

