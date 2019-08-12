Wall Street bleeds out in risk-off environment, DJIA eyes 200-DMA

- DJIA, lost a hefty 391 points, or 1.5%, to 25,896.44
- The S&P 500 index dropped 35.96 points, or 1.2%.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 95.73 points to 7,863.41, down 1.2%.
Due to the continued angst over global trade and unrest in Hong Kong, global stocks were giving back territories. For US benchmarks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost a hefty 391 points, or 1.5%, to 25,896.44. At the lowest point of the day, the blue-chip gauge was sinking by as many as 462.5 points to an intraday low at 25,824.94. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index dropped 35.96 points, or 1.2%, to 2,882.70. Eleven of its sectors were closing in the red. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 95.73 points to 7,863.41, down 1.2%.
Safe havens tell a story
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the US-China tensions, Hong Kong tensions, Brexit brinkmanship are all leading the risk-off play out there:
"Gold has risen from under USD1300 at the end of May to over USD1500 today. US 10-year Treasury yields have fallen nearly 60bp in the same period. The JPY/USD is up 4%. Bitcoin, the alternative safe haven for the brave – or those with limited options – is up 35%. The S&P 500 is still up 4.5% since late May despite a wobbly month. While the majority of punters are still on the dance floor or at least hovering on the edge of it nervously clutching their drink, a few are opting to grab their coat and head home."
DJIA levels
The daily doji candle on the charts is playing out. The DJIA index found support on the 200-DMA last Wednesday and bears are back on the trajectory towards another test of the level, currently coming in at 25575. On the upside, the 20-day and 50-day moving average are a target at 26600s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts a modest advance, no directional conviction
Trade tensions kept the greenback out of investors’ radar but the common currency held within familiar levels around 1.1200 as the Union doesn’t lack turmoil either.
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains, Brexit weighs
The Pound managed to gain some ground against the dollar, although the pair faltered at around 1.2100 as odds for a hard-Brexit remain high.
USD/JPY: unstoppable yen’s advance far from over
Dismal Japanese data may exacerbate yen’s strength. US Treasury yields keep falling alongside equities in a risk-averse environment. USD/JPY could extend its decline toward the 104.20/30 price zone once below 105.00.
Yellow metal clings to 6-year highs above $1,500.00/oz
The risk-aversion mood keeps gold near 6-year highs. The yellow metal bulls will need to break above $1,510.16 a troy ounce to continue the march north towards 1,530.00 and 1,555.00 resistances.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.