Wall Street benchmarks print record closes, DJIA +31 points

- DJIA, adds 31 points, or 0.1%, to close around 28,036.
- The S&P 500 put on less than 0.1%, to end at 3,122
- The Nasdaq Composite added 9 points, or 0.1%, to end near 8,550.
US stocks ended a touch higher on Monday, fulled by sentiment for politicisation of the Federal Reserve on news that the President, Trump, Federal Reserve chairman, Powell, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had been in a meeting discussing the strength of the US dollar and Fed rates.
Stock benchmarks on Wall Street, subsequently, were printing record closes as investors also weighed up the prospects of a trade deal between the US and China. The S&P 500 added less than 0.1%, to end at 3,122 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, put on 31 points, or 0.1%, to close around 28,036. The Nasdaq Composite added 9 points, or 0.1%, to end near 8,550.
US stocks rose to all-time highs last Friday following Trump’s advisor Kudlow saying that the arrangements were in their “final stages,” while US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross remarked that a trade deal would be done “in all likelihood”. However, according to CNBC today, sources had warned that the Chinese were concerned over Trump's earlier comments this month whereby he said that there was no agreement on phasing out tariffs. The Chinese are also carefully looking at the political situation in the U.S. including the impeachment hearings and the presidential election, according to CNBC's Chinese sources.
Fed and White House meet
Elsewhere, The US dollar was a touch softer on the news that the Fed Chairman Powell met with US President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. "It was reported that Powell’s assessment of the economy at the meeting was in line with his Congressional testimony last week and everything, including negative interest rates and dollar strength, were discussed. We doubt that there will be any change to Fed guidance, but that didn’t prevent the market from pricing some politicisation of the Fed," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|28042
|Today Daily Change
|50.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|27992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27343
|Daily SMA50
|27034.32
|Daily SMA100
|26798.7
|Daily SMA200
|26399.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27998
|Previous Daily Low
|27828
|Previous Weekly High
|27998
|Previous Weekly Low
|27508
|Previous Monthly High
|27280
|Previous Monthly Low
|25744
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27933.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27892.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27880.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27769.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27710.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28050.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28109.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28220.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid mixed trade headlines, central bank talk
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally
The precious metal gathered strength during the American trading hours on Monday as the latest developments about the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to look for safe assets.
Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465
China is reportedly pessimistic about a trade deal with US. 10-year US T-bond yield is erasing nearly 1% on Monday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.