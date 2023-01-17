Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 17:
Traders return today after a long weekend in the US, and initial signs are for a muted start to the week. Data overnight from China was positive, but we failed to see a positive push forward from commodities. Europe then added to the bullish sentiment with a strong ZEW from Germany, but again the market shrugged its shoulders and went all "meh". With a big earnings season upon us perhaps that should come as no surprise. This week we get the end of the investment banks today with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman (GS). Then it is onto the regional and commercial banks. Netflix (NFLX) opens the tech season on Thursday.
The US Dollar is a touch weaker in thin trading at 102.16 for the Dollar Index as we await the Bank of Japan. Gold is also lower at $1,912, and Oil has now spiked above $80 to $80.47, as perhaps a late reaction to the strong ZEW and Chinese data.
European markets: mixed, FTSE, CAC, DAX, and Eurostoxx all trading just around flat.
US futures: all lower by -0.2%.
Wall Street top news
German ZEW is much better than expected.
China's GDP, retail sales and unemployment are all better than expected.
Morgan Stanley (MS): in line EPS, beats on revenue.
Goldman Sachs (GS) big miss on EPS and revenue.
Reuters headlines
Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) & Microsoft Corp (MSFT): Microsoft is likely to receive an EU antitrust warning about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said, that could pose another challenge to completing the deal.
AbbVie Inc & Eli Lilly and Co (ABBV): The pharmaceutical companies have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, an industry body said on Monday.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) & UBS Group AG: UBS has no interest in buying fellow Swiss lender Credit Suisse, the bank's Chairman Colm Kelleher said in a interview published on Saturday.
Manchester United PLC (MANU): The company set out a dazzling Davos shop front this week, but insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners rather than to attract buyers for the English soccer club.
Pfizer Inc (PFE): Chinese authorities have acknowledged that supplies of Paxlovid are still insufficient to meet demand, even as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said last week that thousands of courses of the treatment were shipped to the country last year and in the past couple of weeks millions more were shipped.
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): The miner said that China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions is set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply-chain shortages, while it also flagged a strong start to iron ore shipments for 2023.
Upgrades and downgrades
Upgrades
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
AvalonBay
|
AVB
|
Truist
|
Hold>>Buy
|
$186>>$190
|
Cadence Design
|
CDNS
|
Atlantic Equities
|
Neutral>>Overweight
|
$200
|
Church & Dwight
|
CHD
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Equal-Weight>>Overweight
|
$82>>$91
|
Church & Dwight
|
CHD
|
Credit Suisse
|
Neutral>>Outperform
|
$85>>$95
|
Dun & Bradstreet
|
DNB
|
BofA Securities
|
Neutral>>Buy
|
$15.5
|
Equity Residential
|
EQR
|
Truist
|
Hold>>Buy
|
$68
|
World Wrestling
|
WWE
|
Wells Fargo
|
Underweight>>Equal Weight
|
$52>>$100
|
Valero Energy
|
VLO
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Market Perform>>Outperform
|
$135>>$160
Downgrades
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
A.O. Smith
|
AOS
|
Loop Capital
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$67>>$65
|
Americold Realty Trust
|
COLD
|
Truist
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$34
|
Extra Space Storage
|
EXR
|
Truist
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$175>>$160
|
Lions Gate Entertainment
|
LGF.A
|
Truist
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$11>>$8
|
Kimco Realty
|
KIM
|
Truist
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$25>>$24
|
Mid-America Aptmt
|
MAA
|
Truist
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$176>>$167
|
First Advantage Corp.
|
FA
|
BofA Securities
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
$14.5
|
Pfizer
|
PFE
|
Wells Fargo
|
Overweight>>Equal Weight
|
$54>>$50
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 after German ZEW Premium
EUR/USD is trading listlessly above 1.0800, unimpressed by the upbeat German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment data. Solid Treasury yields and broad US Dollar recovery keep the upside capped while hawkish ECB commentary continues to lend support to the Euro.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2200 as USD recovery stalls
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebound fizzles out, helping the pair.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
An independent Terra development community, TerraCVita has raised $2 million to fund new DeFi projects on its ecosystem. Terra, which has suffered contagion after the collapse of crypto broker FTX, could see a recovery in its native token Luna Classic’s price.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.