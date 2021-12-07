Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Risk on to dominate with one more rally to see out 2021

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 7:
Equity markets should return to the rally theme of 2021 on Tuesday as more evidence mounts that Omicron is less severe than its predecessors. Bitcoin is our default risk barometer, and it has regained its footing above $50,000 after falling as low as $40,000 over the weekend. Stocks rallied sharply on Monday in what was largely well-mannered and broad-based buying, but the riskier names were left out. Expect that to be corrected today and meme stocks could roar back into life as the week progresses. Yields are moving higher, but this is a good thing as the market discounts Omicron fears. The yield curve still needs to steepen slightly.
The dollar is likely to bull itself up again now that the crisis appears over and is already back to 1.1250 versus the euro. Bitcoin is at $51,100, gold trades at $1,783, and oil is back to nearly $72. All is well again, rally on!
European markets are surging: Eurostoxx +2.2%, FTSE +1.1% and Dax +2%.
US futures are also strong: S&P +1.3%, Dow +1% and Nasdaq +1.8%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) stock news
Microsoft (MSFT): EU antitrust regulator to take a closer look at $16 billion Nuance deal.
Glaxo Smithkline (GSK), Vir Biotech (VIR): new data show its antiviral treatment works against all Omicron mutations.
American Airlines (AAL) CEO to retire in March.
Intel (INTC) to take Mobileye public in the US in the middle of next year. Mobileye is involved in self-driving tech. The deal could be worth up to $50 billion, according to Reuters.
AutoZone (AZO) earnings beats on top and bottom lines.
Tesla (TSLA): UBS says no rival to come close in 2022 as it ups price target. CNBC.
Constellation Brands (STZ) building new brewery in Mexico, according to WSJ.
Bumble (BMBL): JPMorgan upgrades, shares rally 6% premarket.
MongoDB (MDB) up 20% premarket on strong earnings and guidance.
Solar Edge (SEDG) up 9% as it moves to S&P 500 on December 20.
Coupa Software (COUP) down 7% premarket on earnings.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 on tepid EU data, firmer US yields
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1230 price zone. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant, while stocks also run. A mixed German ZEW Survey added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes decline, approaches the year low at 1.3194
GBP/USD trimmed early losses, accelerating its slump early US session, and trading in the 1.3220 region. Market players keeping an eye on the US 10-year Treasury note yield, and a possible break above 1.50%.
Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery
SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?