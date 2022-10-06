Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 6:
Equity markets remain on the up and up after a massive two-day rally earlier this week. That was expected to retreat on Wednesday, and initial signs were not good with most indices being down 2% in the first half of the day. Concerns over oil prices and the effect on inflation naturally hit sentiment, but traders returned from lunch in a bullish mood and lifted stocks to close almost flat on the day. This morning it is more of the same with futures once again indicating a lower open while yields tick higher. It is likely to be a low-volume day ahead of the big employment report on Friday. That will then set the pivot brigade up as hopes are high for a slowdown.
The dollar is higher this morning as risk assets retreat. The dollar index is at 111.51. Oil is calm but still elevated at $87.71, while Bitcoin is steady at $20,200. Gold trades at $1,718, little changed.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.65, FTSE -0.7%, and Dax -0.3%.
US futures are lower: S&P, Nasdaq, and dow making my job of typing easier by all being down 0.4%.
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
White House to release more oil from strategic reserve after OPEC cuts.
WSJ reports White House may ease sanctions on Venezuela to tap more oil exports.
Apollo (APO), Twitter (TWTR): Apollo and Sixth Street are no longer in talks with Elon Musk over Twitter financing.
Blackrock (BLK): Louisana will pull $794 million out of its funds, according to the state Treasurer.
General Electric (GE) laying off workers at onshore wind unit.
Shell Oil (SHEL) says Q3 profit will be pressured by falling margins.
Conagra (CAG) up 2% on earnings.
Peloton (PTON) cutting more jobs, CEO Barry McCarthy tells WSJ it has another 6 months to sort itself out or may not be viable as a standalone firm.
Eli Lilly (LLY): Diabetes drug gets FDA fast track.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 0.9900 on Thursday. Although the ECB meeting accounts weighed on the euro, the disappointing jobless claims data from the US caused the dollar to weaken, helping the pair recover modestly.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound toward 1.1300 after having declined below 1.1250 earlier in the day. The US Department of Labor reported a bigger-than-expected increase in weekly jobless claims, not allowing the dollar to continue to gather strength.
Gold trades above $1,710 as US yields hold steady
Gold fluctuates above $1,710 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the disappointing jobless claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays unchanged on the day slightly above 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
OPEC cuts, oil and USD up, equities down
OPEC did cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day. It was the biggest cut since 2020, it was expected, it saw a morose reaction by Joe Biden - who said it was ‘shortsighted’.