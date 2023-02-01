Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 1:
All you need to know is the Federal Reserve. Nothing else matters really. Yes, we have ADP numbers shortly, but those will be totally overshadowed by the Fed decision. Not so much the decision, but the statement and presser. 25 basis points seems nailed on, but Powell has been hawkish all the time and the risk markets may not like that. It is a busy week though with NFP on Friday, so that may see the big money wait and look for confirmation. A hawkish Fed needs a strong NFP, and a dovish Fed needs a weak NFP. Anything else and we are set for more confusion and range trading.
Ahead of the Fed the US Dollar Index is lower at 101.86, oil is up to $79.57 but still much lower for the week. Gold trades at $1,928 for no change.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx and FTSE completely flat, CAC -0.37%. DAX +0.3%.
US futures lower: NASDAQ flat, S&P 500 -0.2% and Dow -0.3%.
Wall Street top news
Eurozone CPI lower than expected, but German data delayed.
Meta Platforms (META) provides earnings after the close.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): revenue ahead of forecasts.
Amgen (AMGN): EPS in line, revenue ahead.
Electronic Arts (EA): down 9% on lowered forecasts.
GSK: beats on top and bottom lines.
Match Group (MTCH): Stock drops 8% on low forecasts as earnings miss estimates.
Mondelez International (MDLZ): beats on top and bottom lines.
Snap (SNAP): beats on EPS, but revenue misses. Stock down sharply on weak outlook.
Intel (NTC): cuts wages.
Upgrades and downgrades
Upgrades
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
Primis Financial
|
FRST
|
Piper Sandler
|
Neutral>>Overweight
|
$13>>$14
|
NeoGenomics
|
NEO
|
Needham
|
Hold>>Buy
|
$15
|
Magna
|
MGA
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Market Perform>>Outperform
|
$65>>$74
|
Hubbell
|
HUBB
|
JP Morgan
|
Underweight>>Neutral
|
$200>>$205
|
First Interstate Bancsystem
|
FIBK
|
Stephens
|
Equal-Weight>>Overweight
|
$44>>$43
Downgrades
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
American Electric
|
AEP
|
Wells Fargo
|
Overweight>>Equal Weight
|
$108>>$99
|
Edison
|
EIX
|
Wells Fargo
|
Overweight>>Equal Weight
|
$76>>$73
|
Equitrans Midstream
|
ETRN
|
Goldman
|
Buy>>Sell
|
$9.5>>$6
|
Funko
|
FNKO
|
Goldman
|
Neutral>>Sell
|
$22>>$8.5
|
Hasbro
|
HAS
|
Goldman
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
$64
|
Veradigm
|
MDRX
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight>>Neutral
|
$17>>$18.5
|
Taysha Gene Therapies
|
TSHA
|
Jefferies
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$14>>$1.5
|
WSFS Financial
|
WSFS
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight>>Neutral
|
$53>>$52
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0900 after weak US employment data
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data published by ADP showed that employment in the US private sector grew at a much softer pace than expected in January, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2300, eyes on Fed
GBP/USD is trading modestly higher on the day above 1.2300 with the US Dollar struggling to find demand after weak ADP employment data. Market participants await the ISM Manufacturing PMI data ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold price rises to $1,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced to the $1,930 area on Wednesday. Ahead of the ISM PMI data and the Fed's policy announcements from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. There was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates by 25 bps despite some signs of economic weakness. A relatively robust jobs market will likely cause Fed Chair Powell to be relatively hawkish.