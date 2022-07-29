Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 29:
Equities:
All eyes were on Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) after the close on Thursday, and neither disappointed. Amazon surged 13% in a largely relief rally based on the previous quarter. Apple too was resilient, but Reuters is quoting some analysts as saying Chinese growth is set to slow, which will hit iPhone sales. The CFO also marked down margins, which we think is not being picked up. We are bearish and have updated our price target to $110. Amazon had another shocker on profitability thanks to Rivian (RIVN), but AWS was strong. We have tweaked our model and have a HOLD on AMZN stock.
The weak US GDP number gave more fuel to bulls who see the Fed pivot as more nailed on now as financial conditions continue to ease. After a strong week and with choppiness still the main feature of equities, do not be surprised to see some profit-taking as the week and month come to a close. Overall, we are still favouring equities with positioning still too low.
Bonds
Thursday's weak GDP number saw yields initially move lower, but there was a bit of a retracement overnight. European GDP was not as bad as feared, but European CPI numbers were still too high and yields dragged higher. The US 10-year is back up to 2.7% now after falling to 2.65% in Asia. Money markets are priced for rate cuts in 2023. Fed funds futures see a rate of 3.62% by December 2022 versus 2.88% by December 2023.
Oil market
Oil did not like the US GDP print but got some relief from Europe's GDP this morning. Russia and Saudi Arabia say they are fully committed to the OPEC+ goal of market stability, and there is an OPEC meeting next week. Concerns over global growth and the China slowdown are likely to hamper oil in the near term however.
FX
The yen continues its aggressive unwinding, which could get ugly if this carries on and some serious CTA stops are triggered. This one has been a one-way bet for some time now for trend-following systems. The continued narrowing of the yield spread is hitting the dollar. Thursday's GDP print has just added to this. The CPI overnight from Japan was high, putting more pressure on the BOJ's peg. Overall, the dollar is weaker across the board with the dollar index back to 106.
Bitcoin and Gold
Bitcoin benefited from the risk on pivot by the Fed and has since stabilized around $23,000. Gold is higher after the weak US GDP data and is at $1,758 now.
European markets are mixed: Eursostoxx +0.3%, FTSE -0.3% and Dax +1%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.65, Dow +0.2% and Nasdaq +1%.
Wall Street top news (QQQ) (SPY)
Eurozone GDP is higher than expected, but so too was CPI. Yields went higher.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) offers up record earnings, beats estimates.
Chevron (CHEV): repeat the above!
Apple (AAPL) beats estimates, but margins are reducing.
Amazon (AMZN) has massive relief rally as AWS impresses.
Astra Zeneca (AZN): strong sales forecasts and earnings.
Intel (INTC) lowers sales forecasts as expects chip demand falling.
ROKU stock lower as ad revenue lower. Revenue estimate for Q3 at $700 million versus $900m consensus.
Proctor & Gamble (PG) barely misses on EPS revenue, but stock down.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!