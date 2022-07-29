Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 29:
The dollar selloff continues early Friday with the US Dollar Index falling to its weakest level since early July below 106.00. The positive shift witnessed in market mood despite the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the greenback to continue to lose interest. The European economic docket will feature second-quarter Gross Domestic Product for the euro area alongside the preliminary Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for July. Ahead of the weekend, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.
On Thursday, the advance estimate of the BEA revealed that the US economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75 basis points rate hike in September fell toward 20% after this data, putting additional weight on the dollar's shoulders. Meanwhile, the sharp upsurge witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes on the back of upbeat earnings figures allowed risk flows to continue to dominate the financial markets. Early Friday, US stock index futures are up between 0.3% and 1.4%.
After having dropped toward 1.0100 during the European trading hours on Thursday, EUR/USD managed to stage a rebound and closed the day little changed near 1.0200. In the early European morning, the pair posts small daily gains above 1.0200. Commenting on the policy outlook, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that they don't have to worry about the exchange rate for the time being, making it difficult for the shared currency to outperform its rivals. The euro area economy is expected to grow by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter. The HICP is forecast to remain unchanged at 8.6%.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2200 on Friday and trades at its highest level in a month. The Bank of England (BOE) will release the Consumer Credit data for June in the European session.
USD/JPY lost more than 200 pips on Thursday and is already down 100 pips on Friday, trading below 133.00. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing heavily on the pair. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which fell nearly 4% on Thursday, was down 0.75% at 2.66% at the time of press.
Gold continues to push higher on Friday and trades at its highest level in three weeks above $1,760. Falling yields and the broad-based dollar weakness fuel XAU/USD's rally.
Bitcoin took advantage of the improving market mood and gained nearly 4% on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase near $24,000. Ethereum rose more than 5% on Thursday and trades flat above $1,700 in the European morning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!