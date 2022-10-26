Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 26:
Equity markets rallied on Tuesday as investors remain confident of lower interest rates. We had the "Fed pause" article from The Wall Street Journal, which got the market's hopes up. This then has continued with some stronger-than-expected earnings.
Overall,129 companies have so far reported from the S&P 500, and 73.6% have beaten admitedly lowered estimates, according to Refinitiv. That view was challenged afterhours with a shocker from Alphabet (GOOGL), which is currently trading some 6.4% lower in the premarket. Stocks are less hopeful this morning based on that, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The consumer remains in good shape, though it would appear at least at the lower end of the spectrum. Inflation is being passed on, and this is further reinforced by Kraft Heinz this morning posting solid earnings.
The dollar, meanwhile, continues to step back as a combination of sterling optimism (misplaced in my view), yen caution and hawkish Australian inflation all combine to send the dollar index back to 110.20. Oil is boosted by the weaker dollar to $86.20, while Bitcoin is the big mover up to $20,300. Gold too is taking the risk on the mandate and pushing to $1,670.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx is flat, FTSE -0.4%, and Dax +0.2%.
US futures are negative: Dow is flat, S&P -0.8%, and Nasdaq -1.8%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news
UK fiscal plan is delayed.
US mortgage demand continues to fall.
Boeing (BA) misses on top and bottom lines.
Alphabet (GOOGL) is down nearly 6% on poor earnings.
Microsoft (MSFT) posts strong cloud revenue as it beats on top and bottom lines but is dragged lower by PC demand and the dollar.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) beats on top and bottom lines.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) names CEO.
Hilton (HLT) travel remains strong as it lifts profit forecasts.
Visa (V) sees solid consumer spending as it beats on EPS and revenue.
Mobileye (MBLY) self-driving division of Intel (INTC) set to IPO today at $21.
Barclays (BCS) earnings are strong.
Deutsche Bank (DB) also reported strong earnings.
Spotify (SPOT): EPS misses, revenue beats, mentions slow advertising growth.
Canopy Growth (CGC) to create a holding company to fast-track entry to US market.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fuels the pair's upside as investors gear up for Thursday's ECB rate decision and US GDP data.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds near 1.1550
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the 1.1550 area after having reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600 on renewed dollar weakness. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold consolidates daily gains near $1,660
Gold reached its highest level in two weeks at $1,675 during the European trading hours before retreating to the $1,660 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Tuesday's sharp decline, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.