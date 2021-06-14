Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Nasdaq set to record a new high

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 14:
The Nasdaq is waking up to the realization that it has been missing out on the party and looks set to hit fresh record highs on Monday. The setup is perfect with yields continuing to slump and VIX also taking a snooze. The S&P 500 set a new high watermark on Friday and looks to set more in the coming days as the environment remains positive for equities. Risk will be off for this week or at least on hold until Fed day on Wednesday. Rumours are beginning to circulate that taper talk will be on the Fed agenda this week, months ahead of schedule. Bitcoin is bouncy bouncy after Elon Musk says Tesla will consider allowing it once miners reach 50% clean energy usage. Crypto shares react accordingly with COIN, RIOT, MARA and others all up strongly in the premarket.
President Biden continues his summer tour of Europe with a stop at the NATO summit Brussels. President Biden attended the G7 meeting in the English seaside resort of Cornwall and is to meet President Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.
The dollar is asleep versus the euro with the pair unchanged at 1.2110, Oil is still climbing as we enter US driving season at $71.60, Gold is lower at $1,847 and Bitcoin is nearing $40,000. Yields continue south and the VIX is at nearly 15.
European markets hit record highs earlier, as of writing the Dax up 0.2%, FTSE flat and the EuroStoxx -0.1%.
US futures are also quiet, the Nasdaq is +0.2% while Dow and S&P are flat.
Wall Street top news
President Biden to attend NATO summit in Brussels.
EU starts selling 10-year recovery bonds to fund post covid programs. A big deal for the EU and Euro as previously countries had only issued separately and Germany and France and other larger nations were opposed to a group-wide sovereign debt.
Novavax (NVAX) says its covid vaccine is 90% effective after Phase 3 trials.
Corsair Gaming (CRSR) shares are nearly 30% higher in the premarket on retail interest.
Lordstown (RIDE) loses a few passengers with the CEO and CFO stepping down. Shares drop 15% in premarket.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNA) up 7% premarket as it gets approval for Phase 2 trials in the UK for its nasal covid treatment.
Fuel Cell (FCEL) price target cut by Jefferies and Wells Fargo, stock down 5% premarket.
Ferrari (RACE) Goldman is not buying as it issues a double downgrade to Sell. Still, you have to think plenty of Goldman staff are long the cars!
Chipotle (CMG) upgraded by Raymond James to a strong buy.
Twist Bio (TWST) signs a collaboration deal with Regeneron, TWST up 5% premarket.
Phillips (PHG) issues recall on CPAP machine, shares down 4% premarket.
Upgrades, downgrades, premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
The author is long AMC puts and long RIDE calls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.