Wake Up Wall Street: All eyes on Powell after powerful jobs report

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 7:

Markets are adopting a calmer tone after the shock of last week's nonfarm payrolls jobs report is still being digested. With Fed Chair Powell speaking later on Tuesday, investors are bracing for a more hawkish message. Certainly, that is what Fed member Kaskari is currently delivering by expecting the terminal rate at 5.4%. So far the market is not reacting, but yields look set to rise if Powell confirms those thoughts. Kaskari and Powell do tend to rhyme when it comes to rates and decisions.

The US Dollar is flat at 103.70 in the Dollar Index, Gold is also flat at $1,869, and oil is higher at $75.17.

See forex today

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx is flat, FTSE is +0.5%, and CAC and DAX are both -0.1%.

US futures are also mixed: Nasdaq +0.3%, Dow -0.1%, and S&P +0.1%.

Wall Street top news

Kaskari speaks hawkishly on rates.

Powell is due to speak this afternoon.

Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) down sharply premarket on a warning from the company on investing in its stock.

DuPont (DD) is down on weak guidance.

Baidu (BIDU) up on talk of the launch of chatbot.

Hertz (HTZ) is up on strong earnings.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) beats on earnings.

BP: oil major reports record profits.

Linde (LIN) has strong guidance, revenue miss but EPS beats.

Pinterest (PINS) reports weak earnings.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has better than expected earnings.

Take Two Interactive (TTWO) lowered its bookings forecast.

Boeing (BA) to cut up to 2,000 jobs.

Upgrades and downgrades

Upgrades

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Cipher Mining CIFR H.C. Wainwright Neutral>>Buy $1.5>>$3 Lockheed Martin LMT Credit Suisse Underperform>>Outperform $427>>$510 Kemper KMPR Raymond James Outperform>>Strong Buy $60>>$80 Pfizer PFE Daiwa Securities Neutral>>Outperform $51 Wartsila WRTBY Citigroup Neutral>>Buy Terna Rete Elettrica TERRF RBC Capital Mkts Underperform>>Sector Perform Snam SPA SNMRY RBC Capital Mkts Underperform>>Outperform

Downgrades

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Adecoagro S.A. AGRO Morgan Stanley Equal-Weight>>Underweight $10>>$9 BigCommerce BIGC Piper Sandler Overweight>>Neutral $16>>$12 ZoomInfo ZI UBS Buy>>Neutral $34>>$33 Spire SR Stifel Buy>>Hold $73>>$75 Tyson Foods TSN Goldman Buy>>Neutral $91>>$66 Holley Inc. HLLY Telsey Advisory Group Outperform>>Market Perform $3 The Children's Place PLCE Telsey Advisory Group Outperform>>Market Perform $46 Plains All American PAA Bernstein Outperform>>Mkt Perform PennyMac Mortgage PMT Piper Sandler Overweight>>Neutral $16>>$15

Source: WSJ.com

Economic releases