Vague Fed speak again, this time from Fed's Powell

Federal Reserve's Powell has been speaking on the economic outlook in New York and he expects rate hikes to be gradual.

He is bullish on the US economy and even expects a drop in unemployment. In respect of the growth outlook, Powell expects stable economic growth and sees inflation rising up to the 2% target over next couple of years and echoes recent Fed talk from other members such as Fed's Patrick Harker who was speaking yesterday.

Therefore, he said that the Fed is close to their target. All a little vague in respect of timings yet again from Fed members and leaves doubts as to how convinced they all are at the month in respect of a March hike or even a June hike.



