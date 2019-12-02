USTR: US to consider higher EU tariffs following WTO ruling - RTRS

Washington, DC – A World Trade Organization (WTO) compliance panel today rejected the European Union’s (EU) latest claims that it complied with WTO rules by making minor changes to its massive launch aid subsidies to Airbus. The WTO recently valued the harm caused by these subsidies at $7.5 billion. Today’s findings reaffirmed that the subsidies continue to cause adverse effects, and found further that European governments even extended the subsidies by renegotiating launch aid with Airbus. Furthermore, the WTO panel found that this massive EU corporate welfare continues to cost American aerospace companies significant lost revenue.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.