USTR Tai: Will respect continuity of phase-1 trade deal with China

"The United States must be fair in US-China relations but must be future and focus-oriented," Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, said while speaking at the Financial Times' Global Boardroom event, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We are taking a comprehensive review of the US-China trade relationship."

"Will work from phase-1 US-china trade agreement, respect continuity with regard to deal."

"Expecting to have contact with senior Chinese trade officials in the near term."

"Worker-centric trade policy is not just a slogan, is guiding principle for US President Biden's administration."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat after these remarks and the S&P 500 Futures were last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis.