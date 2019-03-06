USTR And US Treasury Department Released response to China's “White Paper”

The US trade representative and the Department of Treasury today released the following statement in response to the “white paper” issued by China on June 2, 2019:

The United States is disappointed that the Chinese have chosen in the “White Paper” issued yesterday and recent public statements to pursue a blame game misrepresenting the nature and history of trade negotiations between the two countries.

To understand where the parties are and where they can go, it is necessary to understand the history that has led to the current impasse.

President Trump is committed to taking action to address the unfair trade practices that China has engaged in for decades, which have contributed to persistent and unsustainable trade deficits, almost $420 billion last year, and have caused severe harm to American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

