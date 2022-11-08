- USDCAD picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from six-week low.
- Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI keep sellers hopeful.
- Buyers can return unless breaking 1.3340, inverted hammer challenges bearish bias.
USDCAD extends the week-start rebound to 1.3510 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the previous day’s “inverted hammer” bullish candlestick while poking the 50-DMA hurdle.
It should be noted, however, that the Loonie pair’s sustained break of a one-month-old horizontal area surrounding 1.3500 during the last week joins the bearish MACD signals to suggest the quote’s underlying weakness in momentum.
Hence, the latest rebound appears elusive unless the quote provides a daily closing beyond the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.3515.
Following that, a gradual run-up toward s1.3610 and 1.3720 can’t be ruled out. However, multiple hurdles around 1.3840-50 could challenge the USDCAD bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, fresh sellers could wait for the quote’s downside break of the latest swing low, around 1.3465.
Following that, a convergence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October upside and a three-month-old ascending support line, surrounding 1.3350-40, will be crucial to watch for the USDCAD bears.
Should the quote provides a daily closing below 1.3340, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the early September highs near 1.3210 can’t be ruled out. Adding strength to the said support is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio.
USDCAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3491
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3679
|Daily SMA50
|1.3504
|Daily SMA100
|1.3211
|Daily SMA200
|1.2965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3553
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3499
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3415
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
