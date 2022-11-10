USDCAD declines towards 1.3300 amid BOC’s hawkish commentary, solid market mood

- USDCAD is eyeing more weakness towards the 1.3300 cushion as red-hot US inflation cools down.
- The risk profile has turned solid as the Fed may not continue its 75 bps rate hike cycle.
- Loonie bulls have strengthened on hawkish BOC Macklem’s commentary and a recovery in oil prices.
The USDCAD pair is declining towards the round-level cushion of 1.3300 in the early Asian session. The Greenback bulls have faced a massive sell-off on soft October’s inflation report released on Thursday. This sent the US Treasury yields extreme towards the south and put the positive market sentiment into the driving seat.
The 10-year US Treasury yields plummeted to 3.8% as the Fed may continue its 75 basis points (bps) rate hike spell, according to probability from the CME FedWatch tool. S&P500 witnessed a juggernaut rally as a significant decline in odds of a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its December monetary policy trimmed sharply.
The mighty US dollar index (DXY) nose-dived to near a two-month low at around 107.68. A significant rise in bets for a 50 bps rate has trimmed the safe-haven’s appeal. Minting cool down in red-hot inflationary pressures has delighted Fed policymakers. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan have cheered a note-worth slowdown in the price growth but still warn that fight with the inflation monster is far from over.
Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester supported the view of other Fed policymakers and believes that the restrictive policy measures should continue given the persistent nature of inflation.
Meanwhile, Loonie investors are supporting their domestic currency on hawkish commentary from Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem. BOC Governor cited that “Canadians should expect even more rate hikes to come on top of six that have already happened this year,” during an interview with CBC News in the late New York session.
He further added that layoffs will increase and the growth rate may come to zero in the next few quarters, and the central bank is fine with a mild recession as a price to bring down inflation to desired levels.
On the oil front, the price of fossil fuels rebounded after dropping to near $84.00 as softer inflationary pressures have infused optimism in oil bulls. This has also strengthened the Canadian dollar as Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US.
It is worth noting that the US and Canadian markets are closed on Friday on account of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day respectively.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0200
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|1.3532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3647
|Daily SMA50
|1.3519
|Daily SMA100
|1.3222
|Daily SMA200
|1.2973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3411
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD surges above 1.0200 after a soft US CPI report
The Euro rallies sharply amid broad USD weakness, spurred by a softer US October CPI report. Increasing speculations during the week that the Fed might slow the pace of rate hikes was further confirmed by investors’ reaction.
Gold aims to recapture a 10-week high around $1,770 as less-hawkish Fed bets soar
Gold price has witnessed a juggernaut rally after a sheer decline in US inflation figures on Thursday. The precious metal gained around 3% from Wednesday’s closing price and is now expected to recapture a 10-week high at $1,765.58 ahead.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
Inflation data helps spark risk-on rally
US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower.