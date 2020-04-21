USD/ZAR Price Analysis: South African Rand weakens to over 2-week lows against the USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/ZAR regains positive traction amid sustained buying around the USD.
  • The near-term technical set-up support prospects for a further move up. 

The USD/ZAR pair jumped to over two-week tops in the last hour, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 19.00 round-figure mark.

The pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 18.65 region and turned higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday – also marking its sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven.

The uptick was sponsored by sustained buying around the US dollar, which remained well supported by persistent worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

This coupled with a historic fall in crude oil prices weighed on investors' sentiment and underpinned the greenback's safe-haven status, assisting the pair to break out of a three-day-old trading range.

USD/ZAR 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

From a technical perspective, the pair finally seems to have confirmed a near-term bullish breakout and now seems poised to extend the trajectory towards challenging record highs, around the 19.35 region.

Some follow-through strength beyond mid-19.00s might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the key 20.00 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 19.0568
Today Daily Change 0.1977
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 18.8591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.2101
Daily SMA50 16.7481
Daily SMA100 15.6036
Daily SMA200 15.2172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.9552
Previous Daily Low 18.7055
Previous Weekly High 18.9662
Previous Weekly Low 17.9437
Previous Monthly High 18.0895
Previous Monthly Low 15.2132
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.8598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.8009
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.7247
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.5902
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.475
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9744
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.0896
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.2241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

