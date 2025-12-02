USD/ZAR consolidates at 17.00 support – Société Générale

USD/ZAR is consolidating between 17.00 and 17.48 after testing the 2024 low, with traders eyeing a breakout to confirm a short-term move, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Downtrend pauses amid range-bound trading

"USD/ZAR has evolved within a steady downtrend after giving up the 200-DMA in May. It has recently reached the graphical support of 17.00 representing the low of 2024. The decline has stalled after this test and the pair is consolidating within a range defined by limits of 17.00 and 17.48."

"A breakout from this base would be crucial for confirming a short-term up move. If the pair fails to defend 17.00, the decline could extend towards the lower limit of a multi-month channel near 16.85 and 16.70/16.65."