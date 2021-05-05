USD/TRY set to break to a new high later in the current quarter – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse preview Thursday’s policy rate decision in Turkey. Markets expectations and recent USD/TRY price action suggest little scope for a large move in case the central bank keeps its policy rate on hold, but an initial spike in USD/TRY in case of a rate cut would be expected. They continue to think USD/TRY will break to a new high later in the second quarter.
Another policy rate decision, another test for the lira
“USD/TRY is unlikely to react much if the central bank stays on hold on Thursday. Conversely, we think investors will be surprised in case of a policy rate cut, even a small one (e.g. 100bps). In that case, USD/TRY is likely to spike, at least initially.”
“The lira is currently highly sensitive to foreign outflows, and this seems in turn to reflect the fact that the current account deficit remains relatively large.”
“We stick to the view that the risk to USD/TRY is skewed towards the upside. We continue to target a break in USD/TRY to levels above the all-time high of 8.58 later in the current quarter.”
“A meaningful break in USD/TRY below 8.00 does not seem on the cards. Our view is based on the idea that investors are going to remain sceptical about the willingness of the central bank to control inflation in a structural and persistent way even if it stays on hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
