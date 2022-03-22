USD/TRY Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 15.00

- USD/TRY holds onto the previous week’s rebound from 10-DMA.
- MACD conditions portray buyers losing momentum inside short-term rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
- Multiple supports, fundamental catalysts keep buyers hopeful around one-week high.
USD/TRY grinds higher around 14.85 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair extends the last week’s U-turn from the 10-DMA inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern. Also teasing USD/TRY sellers is the receding bullish bias of the MACD.
However, multiple failures to break the 10-DMA and strong fundamentals supporting the USD growth, as well as weighing on the TRY, keep USD/TRY bulls hopeful.
That said, the current upside eyes the 15.00 threshold ahead of the monthly peak of 15.06.
In a case where USD/TRY bulls keep reins past 15.06, the upper line of the stated wedge, near 15.30 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 10-DMA level of 14.75 restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of the wedge’s support line, close to 14.70 at the latest.
Should the USD/TRY prices drop below 14.70, the bearish formation suggesting a south-run towards February’s low surrounding 13.25 can’t be ruled out. Though, the 14.00 round figure and the monthly bottom near 13.75 will challenge the bears on the way.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7400 on RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7400, in the wake of the hawkish Fedspeak and increased Russian hostilities over Ukraine. RBA Governor Lowe highlights Fed-RBA policy divergence, which favors the US dollar alongside risk-off trades. Fed's speeches and Ukraine updates will be eyed.
Gold bulls to face an uphill battle amid hawkish Fed, Ukraine saga Premium
Gold price rebounded firmly on Monday, marking a positive start to a new week, as investors paid more attention to the increased Russian attacks on the Ukrainian territories. Gold price is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend on breaking fortnight-long support. DXY renews weekly top as yields rally on hawkish Fed, ECB’s Lagarde refrains from following Fed. Speeches from ECB, Fed policymakers to join Russia-Ukraine headlines to direct immediate moves.
Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000
Bitcoin price saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure causing Ethereum and altcoins to surge. This move can be explained from a technical and on-chain perspective, complementing each other. Ethereum retested the $3,000 level while altcoins are rising violently.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes. Despite the effort that has been put into the dot plot, we cannot overlook the wording that came along with it.