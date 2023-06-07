USD/TRY Price Analysis: Rally pauses temporarily above 22.00

- USD/TRY has witnessed a temporary pause in a rally to near 22.08.
- A mild decline in hawkish Fed bets after the release of weak US Services PMI has trimmed the appeal of the US Dollar.
- USD/TRY has already posted 10 consecutive positive settlements on a weekly basis.
The USD/TRY pair has witnessed a loss in the upside momentum after printing an all-time high of 22.08 in the late Asian session. The asset is expected to resume its upside journey as the sentiment about Turkish Lira has been soured after President Erdogan got another term. President Erdogan is working on reshuffling the cabinet and taking the economic policy in a new direction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways after defending the crucial support of 104.00. The USD Index showed a corrective action after failing to surpass Monday’s high at 104.40. A mild decline in hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets after the release of weak United States Services PMI has trimmed the appeal of the US Dollar.
USD/TRY has already posted 10 consecutive positive settlements on a weekly basis. The Fibonacci expansion tool plotted on the third week of December 2021 indicates that the asset has climbed above the 138.2% ratio placed at 21.58.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, showing no signs of divergence but is in an overbought situation.
The USD/TRY pair is already in unchartered territory and a break above the intraday high at 22.34 will drive the asset toward round-level resistance at 23.00 and 23.50 respectively.
Alternatively, a decisive break below June 06 low at 21.20 will drag the asset toward June 02 low at 20.83 followed by May 31 low at 20.53.
USD/TRY weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
