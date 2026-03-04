TRENDING:
ADP Report
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Iran intelligence signals openness to talks with CIA - The New York Times

  • Iranian intelligence operatives reportedly signalled openness to discussions with the US through an intermediary channel.
  • Officials in Washington remain skeptical about the possibility of near-term negotiations.
  • The report comes days after joint United States and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets.
Iran intelligence signals openness to talks with CIA - The New York Times
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Iran may have quietly explored the possibility of opening communication channels with the United States (US) despite the ongoing conflict, according to a report from the New York Times cited by Reuters on Wednesday. The report states that operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence indicated to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that Tehran could be open to discussions aimed at ending the war.

According to officials briefed on the matter, the message was delivered indirectly through the intelligence service of an unnamed country. Middle Eastern officials and representatives from a Western nation reportedly confirmed that the signal of openness was conveyed through this backchannel, although the details of the proposal remain unclear.

Despite the reported outreach, officials in Washington remain doubtful that either side is currently prepared to pursue serious negotiations. According to the New York Times, there is skepticism within the US administration regarding whether Tehran or the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to consider a realistic diplomatic exit from the conflict in the near term.

Public statements from both sides appear to reinforce that skepticism. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva said on Tuesday that negotiations with the United States were not currently being considered, following the recent military strikes conducted by the US and Israel against Iranian targets.

President Donald Trump also said on Tuesday that Iran had expressed interest in talks. Still, he argued that the opportunity had passed, indicating that US military operations against Iran would continue.

These conflicting signals highlight the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of diplomatic engagement as the conflict continues, with unofficial intelligence channels potentially remaining one of the few avenues for indirect communication between the two countries.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD stages a modest rebound and trades in positive territory above 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Improving risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair edge higher as focus shifts to key US data releases.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3350 on improving risk mood

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3350 on improving risk mood

GBP/USD gains traction and advances toward 1.3400 on Wednesday. Although there are no headlines pointing to a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, the modest recovery seen in US stock index futures limit the USD's gains and help the pair hold its ground.

Gold rebounds toward $5,200 as USD retreats

Gold rebounds toward $5,200 as USD retreats

Gold maintains its offered tone through European session on Wednesday and climbs to the $5,200 region. The downward correction seen in the US Dollar and the ongoing crsis in the Middle East seem to be allowing XAU/USD to preserve its recovery momentum.

ADP Employment Report set to signal stronger February jobs growth, little effect on Fed outlook

ADP Employment Report set to signal stronger February jobs growth, little effect on Fed outlook

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will release its monthly report on private-sector job creation for February on Wednesday. The so-called ADP Employment Change report is expected to show that the United States private sector added 50K new positions in the month, following the 22K gained in January.

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian equities drop on Middle East tensions; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls up to 4%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 10.71% near 5,170, with the Korean Won weakened past 1,500 per dollar.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers