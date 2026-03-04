Iran may have quietly explored the possibility of opening communication channels with the United States (US) despite the ongoing conflict, according to a report from the New York Times cited by Reuters on Wednesday. The report states that operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence indicated to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that Tehran could be open to discussions aimed at ending the war.

According to officials briefed on the matter, the message was delivered indirectly through the intelligence service of an unnamed country. Middle Eastern officials and representatives from a Western nation reportedly confirmed that the signal of openness was conveyed through this backchannel, although the details of the proposal remain unclear.

Despite the reported outreach, officials in Washington remain doubtful that either side is currently prepared to pursue serious negotiations. According to the New York Times, there is skepticism within the US administration regarding whether Tehran or the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to consider a realistic diplomatic exit from the conflict in the near term.

Public statements from both sides appear to reinforce that skepticism. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva said on Tuesday that negotiations with the United States were not currently being considered, following the recent military strikes conducted by the US and Israel against Iranian targets.

President Donald Trump also said on Tuesday that Iran had expressed interest in talks. Still, he argued that the opportunity had passed, indicating that US military operations against Iran would continue.

These conflicting signals highlight the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of diplomatic engagement as the conflict continues, with unofficial intelligence channels potentially remaining one of the few avenues for indirect communication between the two countries.