US Treasury Bessent signals confidence in US jobs outlook

Comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday offered a broad snapshot of the US administration’s thinking on the labour market, trade policy and energy security, as markets continue to navigate heightened geopolitical tensions and renewed volatility in oil prices.

Key takeaways

On the labour market, Scott Bessent struck an optimistic tone, saying he remains bullish on job creation this year. He emphasised that sustainable employment gains must come from the private sector, adding that the recent strength in temporary employment is often an early signal of broader hiring momentum.

On trade policy, Bessent indicated that tariffs could rise to around 15% sometime this week, though he suggested the move would likely be temporary. Rates are expected to revert to previous levels in roughly five months, while the administration conducts additional Section 301 and Section 232 reviews.

Energy markets were another focus. Bessent argued that crude markets remain well supplied, noting that significant volumes of oil remain outside the Gulf region. He added that the United States is coordinating with other countries and could take steps to ensure safe tanker passage if needed.

He also highlighted China’s vulnerability on the energy front, noting that the country’s reliance on imported crude leaves it exposed to potential disruptions in global supply chains.