USD/TRY Price Analysis: 50-DMA pushes bulls to aim for six-week-old resistance line

- USD/TRY keeps early-week rebound from 50-DMA towards 21-DMA.
- Descending trend line from late December becomes the key hurdle.
- Steady RSI suggests sideways moves between 50-DMA, stated resistance line.
USD/TRY stays firmer around $13.48 during Thursday’s Asian session, holding the latest rebound from the 50-DMA.
The quote’s sustained bounce off the 50-DMA gains support from the steady RSI line to battle the 21-DMA, around $13.53 at the latest.
However, a downward sloping trend line from December 21, near $13.61, becomes the key challenge for the USD/TRY buyers, a break of which will not hesitate to propel the quote towards January’s top surrounding $13.95.
It’s worth mentioning that the USD/TRY bulls need validation from 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 20-23 downturn, around $14.30, for further upside.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the 50-DMA level of $13.42. Also challenging USD/TRY sellers are the lows marked in early January around $13.15 and $12.75.
Should the prices drop below $12.75, USD/TRY bears may not hesitate to challenge the late 2021 bottom close to $10.25.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes four-day uptrend ahead of ECB
EUR/USD portrays the pre-ECB anxiety while edging higher past 1.1300 during early Thursday morning in Asia. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1305 after refreshing the weekly top to 1.1330 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD seesaws around a fortnight high near 1.3575 as traders brace for the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair rose during the last four consecutive days to cross the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA but is struggling to surpass the 200-day EMA ahead of the key event.
Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as traders brace for ECB, BOE
Gold prices tease weekly top surrounding $1,810 as markets turn cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings from ECB and BOE. The bright metal rose to a one-week high during the four-day uptrend the previous day before easing from $1,810.
Shiba Inu price eyes 23% gain as SHIB coils up
Shiba Inu price witnessed a massive sell-off as the crypto markets descended into chaos between January 20 and January 22. While many altcoins have recovered SHIB seems to be coiling up, hinting at a breakout move.
ECB vs. BoE and Impact on EUR & GBP
For currency traders, the action heats up in the next 24 hours with the European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy announcements on Thursday followed by U.S. and Canadian employment reports on Friday.