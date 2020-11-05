USD/TRY keeps the positive note around 8.43

- USD/TRY stays bid albeit below recent all-time highs near 8.55.
- Investors’ attention gyrates around the Turkish central bank.
- A Biden win at the US elections increases the chances of sanctions.
The Turkish lira remains on the defensive and motivates USD/TRY to keep business well above the 8.40 mark in the second half of the week.
USD/TRY looks to CBRT, US elections
USD/TRY appears to be consolidating in the upper end of the recent range although below the all-time highs in the proximity of the 8.55 level (November 3).
Despite the sell-off in the Turkish currency seems somewhat mitigated, the pressure on the lira remains far from abated amidst geopolitical concerns (Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus), domestic politics and the impact of the pandemic on the economy.
Further out, investors keep monitoring the Turkish central bank (CBRT) searching for clues regarding any action on the interest rates. It is worth noting that consensus among market participants expect the CBRT to eventually deliver at least a 500 bps interest rate hike in order to restore some credibility in both the bank and the lira.
This view however, crashes with the Erdogan’s administration, which largely favours low interest rates as a way to contain inflation (?).
In addition, almost depleted FX reserves, high inflation and negative real interest rates have been all collaborating with the large depreciation of TRY in past months. The outlook for the lira could even darken further when considering the likeliness of US sanctions against Ankara by a probable Biden administration, all following the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 defence system.
The Turkish lira is by far the worst performer currency in the EM FX space, having lost around 30% vs. the dollar so far this year.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.35% at 8.4328 and faces the next hurdle at 8.5434 (all-time high Nov.3). On the downside, a drop below 7.7787 (low Oct.22) would expose 7.6294 (monthly low Oct.1) and finally 7.5082 (low Sep.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.1850, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.