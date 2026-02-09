WTI holds losses near $62.50 as concerns over US–Iran conflict ease

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains subdued after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around $62.70 per barrel during the early European hours on Monday. Crude Oil prices remain under pressure as concerns over a potential United States (US)–Iran conflict ease following renewed diplomatic engagement.

Iran and the US agreed to continue indirect nuclear talks after both sides described discussions held in Oman on Friday as positive, despite lingering differences. The talks helped calm fears that a breakdown in negotiations could push the Middle East closer to conflict, even as the US has bolstered its military presence in the region.

Investors remain cautious about possible supply disruptions from Iran and other regional producers, given that shipments equivalent to roughly one-fifth of global Oil consumption transit the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran.

Meanwhile, refining and trading sources said Indian refiners are steering clear of Russian Oil purchases for April deliveries and are expected to extend this pause, a move that could support New Delhi’s efforts to finalize a trade agreement with Washington. The US and India moved closer to such a deal on Friday, announcing a framework aimed at cutting tariffs and strengthening economic cooperation, with a target completion date of March.

According to Reuters’ report, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance Industries are not accepting offers for Russian crude loading in March and April. While some Russian oil deliveries are already scheduled for March, most other Indian refiners have halted fresh purchases.