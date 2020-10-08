USD/TRY in all-time highs near 8.00 on geopolitical jitters

- USD/TRY keeps pushing higher and approaches 8.00.
- Increasing geopolitical risks keep weighing on the Turkish currency.
- The lira is the second worst performer in the EM FX space.
The Turkish lira keeps the downward path well and sound for yet another session and lifts USD/TRY to a fresh all-time high just below the key barrier at 8.00 the figure.
USD/TRY higher on geopolitics
TRY started the second half of the week on a negative fashion and depreciated further to the vicinity of the 8.00 level per dollar, recording a new all-time low at the same time.
The Turkish currency remains under heavy pressure pari passu with rising geopolitical concerns both in the Caucasus (where Turkey supports Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia) and in the Eastern Mediterranean (where tensions with Greece keep rising). Both conflicts appear far from being mitigated, let alone solved for the time being.
Adding insult in injury, Turkey plans to test the Russian S-400 defence missile system, which has already ringed alarm bells regarding US sanctions against the country.
So far, TRY shed already more than 25% this year, the second-worst performing EM currency after the Brazilian real (BSR).
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.70% at 7.9371 and faces the next hurdle at 7.9401(all-time high Oct.8). On the downside, a drop below 7.8558 (monthly high Sep.29) would expose 7.5082 (low Sep.25) and finally 7.3996 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.