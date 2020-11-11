USD/TRY extends recovery above 8.00 amid calls of US-Turkey tension

- USD/TRY extends pullback from 8.10 while taking rounds to the intraday top near 8.20.
- Fears that Washington, Ankara will be at loggerheads without Trump favor the pair bulls.
- Recently changes in the central bank, finance ministry add to Lira’s weakness.
- Turkish Current Account Balance, risk headlines can direct the pair amid US holidays.
USD/TRY marks a slow grind to the north of 8.00, currently around 8.18, during the early Wednesday. The pair has been in recovery mode following its slump to the late-October lows on Monday.
With Donald Trump’s hesitant departure from the White House awaiting the official announcement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the US President-elect Joe Biden and the winner of the Vice President's status, namely Kamala Harris. In doing so, the Turkish leader marked a diplomatic play, as per Reuters, to avoid placate tension among the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies that used to have strained relations during the Democratic-era.
The Turkish lira (TRY) also responded to the recent changes in the central bank leader and Finance ministry. After the latest change, former Deputy Prime Minister Lütfi Elvan becomes the new treasury and finance minister whereas Naci Agbal holds the chair as the central bank governor.
Furthermore, recently positive comments from Biden, suggesting a boost to the healthcare and happy days for America, could have joined the vaccine hopes to favor the USD/TRY buyers. That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while stocks in Asia-Pacific gain over 1.0% by press time.
Considering the Veterans Day holiday in the US, Turkey’s Current Account Balance for September, expected $-2.7B versus $-4.63B prior, becomes the only data/event to watch for fresh impulse. Though, risk catalysts can keep directing the pair traders.
Technical analysis
A successful break of 21-day EMA, at 8.15 now, enables the bulls to keep 8.40 and the monthly top near 8.60 on the radars.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
