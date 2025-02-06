The US Dollar (USD) is trading a little higher overall this morning, partially reversing three days of losses following the tariff turmoil at the start of the week, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD trades mostly firmer in quiet trade
"Markets appear in constructive mood generally, with global stocks are trading in the green for the most part. The FTSE outperformed in anticipation of lower rates at today’s BoE policy decision—which also helps explain the GBP’s overall underperformance on the session. The JPY is resisting the USD’s advance to trade more or less flat on the day."
"BoJ Governor Tamura suggested that the policy rate would need to rise to at least 1% by early 2026— which largely reflects market pricing. USD gains reflect moderately higher yields relative it its major peers on the session so far. Treasury Sec. Bessent said the Trump administration was focused on taming long-term rates, however, suggesting that the president will not be trying to jawbone the Fed into cutting the policy rate."
"The Banxico policy decision at 14ET is expected to result in a 50bps cut, taking the policy rate to 9.50% and the premium over the Fed funds target rate down to 500bps. Markets may be sensitive to guidance as the rate cushion for the MXN is thinning."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to 1.2400 area after BoE cut, US data
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2400 on Thursday. Although the disappointing US data help the pair limit its losses, it struggles to gather recovery momentum following the Bank of England's decision to cut the policy rate by 25 bps.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 despite weak US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The cautious market stance supports the USD and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction, even after the data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219,000.
Gold alternates gains with losses below $2,870
Gold keeps its inconclusive price action below the $2,870 region per ounce troy on Thursday against the backdrop of a marked recovery in the Greenback and a mild rebound in US yields across the curve. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's key US jobs data.
The BoE: A meeting of contradictions
The Bank of England delivered a rate cut as expected on Thursday, however, it was the commentary that followed along with the BOE’s updated forecasts for growth and inflation that shocked investors, and the initial reaction to the report was dovish.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.