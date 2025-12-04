TRENDING:
USD slips after softer US data – OCBC

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) drifted lower after weak ADP and ISM services prints, while broader risk sentiment stayed supported. DXY was last seen at 98.90 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Risk sentiment firm as equities, crypto climb up

"USD drifted lower overnight amid softer US data print. ADP employment printed -32k (vs. 10k expected) while ISM services prices paid, new orders surprised to the downside. Meanwhile risk sentiment stays supported, with equities and crypto complex on firmer footing."

"Daily momentum remains mild bearish while RSI fell to near oversold conditions. Some consolidation with slight bias to the downside likely. Support at 98.40/60 levels(100 DMA, 38.2% fibo). Resistance at 99.10 (50 DMA, 50% fibo retracement of May high to Sep low), 99.50/70 levels (21, 200 DMAs, 61.8% fibo), 100.6 (76.4% fibo). Day ahead challenger job cuts report."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD keeps its range above 1.1650 in European trading on Thursday,  holding the pullback from its highest level since October 17. The pair is helped by a risk-friendly market environment and divergent Fed-ECB policy expectations, but the upside appears capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline. US jobs data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous uptick near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles amid renewed US Dollar demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

Gold remains on the defensive below the $4,200 mark through the early European session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the weekly swing low. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and acts as a headwind for the commodity.

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed's reaction function.

