Analysts at OCBC Bank lay out a trade idea backing the US dollar against the Singapore dollar. USD/SGD is trading at 1.4146.

Key quotes

“We expect the 1.4100 to 1.4300 range to be retained in the near-term, but for the pair to show some drift towards the top end of the range.”

“We initiate a long USD/SGD idea at 1.4160, targeting 1.4420 and placing a stop at 1.4030.”