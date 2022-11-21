USD/SGD has stayed within a relatively narrow range at either side of 1.37 over the past week. For the week ahead, economists at MUFG Bank see the pair within a range of 1.3638 and 1.3864 with slight upside bias
Still positive outlook
“For the week ahead, we continue to see elevated inflation amid subdued industrial production growth for October. Overall, these may provide near-term supports for the SGD for the coming week.”
“For USD/SGD, we see the pair within a range of 1.3638 and 1.3864 with slight upside bias.”
