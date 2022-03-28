USD/RUB juggles around 102.00 amid obscurity over the Russia-Ukraine peace talks

- USD/RUB may resume the upside journey amid an escalation of tensions between the US and Russia.
- Russia has started ditching greenback against other assets on payments against exports.
- The DXY seeks the unfolding of the US NFP for further guidance.
The USD/RUB pair has reclaimed 100.00 after plunging 37.82% from March 7 high at 155.00 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered into the second month of ‘special operation’ and yet no clear indication has been observed on a ceasefire between the nations.
Although nations are releasing statements of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the unavailability of any constructive decree is failing to keep the market sentiment stable.
US President Joe Biden clarified this Sunday that their nation does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Earlier Biden declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Adding to that, Biden calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a ‘butcher’ has indicated the consideration of the US towards the Russian military activity in Ukraine. This seems to escalate tensions between the US and Kremlin and deviation between the greenback and the Russian ruble.
It is worth noting that Russia has started ditching the might greenback and demanding other currencies from its exporters. Russia’s state-owned Gazprom has demanded euros in place of the greenback from India’s gas giant GAIL (India) against gas imports.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has accessed liquidity on Monday amid a risk-aversion theme in the market. The mighty DXY is auctioning at 99.12 at the press time, 0.32% above Friday’s closing price. This week investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is the leading catalyst for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to observe before drawing minutes of May’s monetary policy.
USD/RUB
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.875
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1250
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.6268
|Daily SMA50
|91.9809
|Daily SMA100
|82.9977
|Daily SMA200
|77.9361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.8751
|Previous Daily Low
|97.6244
|Previous Weekly High
|132.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.8749
|Previous Monthly High
|114
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.254
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.6302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.8693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.7912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.5825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.5405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.0419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.0839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.2926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0900 as yields propel USD, focus on Ukraine, NFP
EUR/USD takes offers to renew eight-day low, down for the fourth consecutive day. US 10-year Treasury yields refresh three-year high as hawkish Fedspeak continues. US, Germany try to placate fears of regime change in Russia, Shanghai announced fresh lockdown.
GBP/USD slips to near 1.3150 as investors await BOE Bailey’s speech, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD has slipped near 0.3150 ahead of the BOE’s Bailey speech. The risk-off impulse due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in China has improved safe-haven appeal. UK’s CPI at 6.2% indicates one more rate hike by the BOE in May.
Gold: $1,935 holds the key as King dollar reigns supreme Premium
Heading into a new week this Monday, gold price is back in the red zone, as the greenback reigns supreme amid increased safe-haven demand following the weekend’s comments from Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Cardano price and what to expect after a 50% run-up
Cardano price takes on a significant hurdle as bulls continue to propel the altcoin higher. Unlike other barriers before it, ADA will need a massive surge in bullish momentum to overcome it. A daily candlestick close below $0.857 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Week Ahead: US Nonfarm Payrolls, US PCE, EU CPI in focus
The most recent US payrolls report was by all accounts a fairly decent one, although the number was of lesser importance given that we already knew that the Fed was going to raise rates come what may when they met in March.